WE Hub, Truecaller ink MoU to promote women entrepreneurship 

Hyderabad: Telangana government-led startup incubator WE Hub on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with communications platform Truecaller to foster and promote women entrepreneurship in Telanagana.

Under this partnership, Truecaller will extend its Software Development Kit (SDK) to startups to improve their user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification. The SDK is designed to help developers build world-class verification infrastructure at lightning speed and has helped multiple organizations drive and scale their businesses.

In addition, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth $25,000 to promote visibility and scale for upcoming startups, their products and services.

Encouraging problem-solving and innovation, WE-Hub and Truecaller will host hackathons on mutually identified problem statements, with rewards and prizes sponsored by Truecaller to incentivise wider participation. Further, leaders of the organizations will extend mentorship and necessary support as requested by women entrepreneurs and startups in the State.

Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, said: "We are confident that the entire startup community will benefit from the smooth onboarding through SDK and increasing discovery of these businesses by advertising on Truecaller. This is another step in our mission to make communication safe and efficient. "