Welspun India participates in DJSI 2021 Rating with 62% higher than the average industry score

Welspun India Ltd (WIL), global leader of home textiles, on Monday, December 20, 2021, announced that it has been rated by DJSI through Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021 (CSA). WIL has emerged as one of the leading companies for sustainability with its strong environmental performance as well as significant improvement in its social and governance impact parameters.

In its maiden assessment by the DJSI, Welspun India secured an ESG rating of 48, which is 62 per cent higher than the average industry score. The entity achieved a score of 45 in the Environmental Dimension followed by a score of 50 in Social and 47 in the governance dimension, all of which stand higher than the industry average.

Sharp focus on product innovation, customer-centricity, inclusive growth and resource efficiency have helped the company achieve above the industry average in CSA DJSI 2021. This reaffirms the company's strategic efforts to integrate ESG drivers and a circular approach in all aspects of its operations.

Ms. Dipali Goenka, CEO & Jt. MD, Welspun India Ltd, in her comment on the achievement, said, "As a leader in the manufacturing sector, we see extraordinary possibilities to increase our positive impact. Be it our aim to be carbon and water neutral by 2030, obtain 100 per cent of our cotton sustainably or impact a million lives through Corporate Social Value (CSV) interventions by 2030, our ESG efforts drive measurable results. Welspun India is built on purpose, and we have a clear roadmap to be future-ready with capabilities to create shared value in the communities we operate in."

Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CFO, Welspun India Ltd, said, "At Welspun, we believe in progressing together as a society, united in our efforts in safeguarding the environment and communities at large. We are on the right path in accomplishing our outlined ESG goals, to the delight of all our stakeholders. This achievement exhibits our relentless efforts toward this common purpose and motivates us to go the extra mile."

The DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the world's most renowned sustainability indices, enables industries to directly report key sustainability metrics and benchmark their performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors and financially relevant to corporate success.

Welspun India Ltd (WIL), part of $3 Bn Welspun Group, is a global leader in home textiles. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries and world-class manufacturing facilities in India, Welspun is a strategic partnership with top global retailers