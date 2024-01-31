Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Just In
Westin Hyd bags gold rating for sustainable practices
Hyderabad: Five-star hotel Westin Hyderabad said it has bagged the USGBC LEED Gold Rating for its commitment to sustainable development.The...
Hyderabad: Five-star hotel Westin Hyderabad said it has bagged the USGBC LEED Gold Rating for its commitment to sustainable development.The certificationis given for conscientious use of water, electricity, and land.
Westin Hyderabad in a press release said that the rating recognises the hotel located at Hitec City,owned by Chalet Hotels Limited,for upholding advanced global sustainability standards and inching towards realising sustainable development goals.
Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels, said: “I take pride to announce this accomplishment in eco-conscious hospitality for Chalet Hotels Limited with The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City. Responsible design and construction are integral components of our sustainability ethos, positively impacting the environment and society at large.”