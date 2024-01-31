  • Menu
Westin Hyd bags gold rating for sustainable practices

Westin Hyd bags gold rating for sustainable practices
Hyderabad: Five-star hotel Westin Hyderabad said it has bagged the USGBC LEED Gold Rating for its commitment to sustainable development.The...

Hyderabad: Five-star hotel Westin Hyderabad said it has bagged the USGBC LEED Gold Rating for its commitment to sustainable development.The certificationis given for conscientious use of water, electricity, and land.

Westin Hyderabad in a press release said that the rating recognises the hotel located at Hitec City,owned by Chalet Hotels Limited,for upholding advanced global sustainability standards and inching towards realising sustainable development goals.

Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels, said: “I take pride to announce this accomplishment in eco-conscious hospitality for Chalet Hotels Limited with The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City. Responsible design and construction are integral components of our sustainability ethos, positively impacting the environment and society at large.”

