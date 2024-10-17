WHAT HI-FI? SHOW 2024 is all set to welcome audiophiles, technophiles, and gadget enthusiasts this week at the Trident, Hyderabad, from October 18th to October 20th. As always, the ‘WHAT HI-FI? SHOW’ will be packed with exotic audio, cutting-edge home theatres, stereo setups and the best of accessories and AV furniture.

"For this edition of India’s premier home-entertainment expo, the WHAT HI-FI? SHOW is doubling down on custom-install and specialized home-theatre products that provide solutions for modern luxury homes. It’s the only show of its kind to bring together the latest in laser projectors, Dolby Atmos speaker systems, high-end audio, and the world’s most exotic headphone-based systems," discloses Nishant Padhiar Editor - What Hi-Fi?(India).

Apart from throwing light on the latest innovations in home theatre and audio systems, the highlights of this iconic show will include:

● Product Demos

● Product Showcase

● Workshops

● Conclave

● What Hi-Fi Awards

● Expert Advice

The WHAT HI-FI? SHOW will showcase some of the finest AV brands in the world like 741, BenQ, Sony, Pioneer, Integra, Gallo Acoustics, Bryston, Lumina Screen, Onkyo, Grimm & Audio, Audio Note and more; making it the ideal one-stop-shop for those looking to outfit new apartments with automation or a home-theatre system.

"Of course, emphasis on great sound and picture has always been the core of the brand; and this is an exhibition where some of the finest audio/video products in the world can be experienced at their full potential. Whether your budget is under a lakh or over a crore, the WHAT HI-FI? SHOW lets you browse and choose the home-cinema system of your dreams and also connect with the experts that can bring it to life!” adds Nishant Padhiar, Editor - What Hi-Fi? (India).

The What Hi-Fi? Show has been a fixture in the high-end home AV systems industry for years, attracting an increasing number of home-theatre professionals, system integrators, and enthusiasts.

This year, due to immense public demand the show is set in Hyderabad.

Come experience some of the best the AV industry has to offer!

Show Location - Trident, Hyderabad

Show Dates - 18-20 October