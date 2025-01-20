Live
- Boating facility steals the show at Flamingo Festival
- Excitement at its peak at Flamingo festival
- Boating facility steals the show at Flamingo Festival
- Govt responsible for farmer’s suicide: RCS
- Easing OI bases hold weak sentiment
- Cong rule is a curse to farmers, rues Harish
- CM’s assurances fulfilled within 24 hours in Kadapa
- Maha Kumbh 2025 to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs, benefit over 8 lakh workers
- Attacks on YSRCP activists more frequent now: Kakani
- Govt keen to address concerns of cine workers
Just In
Wide-range trading more likely this week
Donald Trump will take over as 47th President of the United States; Global markets remain volatile throughout the week
Amidst heightened volatility triggered by renewed selling in IT and Bank stocks, rising crude oil prices, weak rupee against dollar and subdued expectations over the Union Budget; the domestic stock markets weakened during the week ended. Optimism about the US economy, driven by rate cuts, AI-led US stocks, and Trump’s win, have fuelled buzz around American Exceptionalism and capital shifts from emerging markets to the US. Any reversal of the FII flows will happen only after the market signals peaking of the dollar and US bond yields followed by their decline. The dollar index, which is currently hovering around 109 against a basket of six top currencies, has appreciated by nearly six per cent over the past three months. In the coming fortnight, a good Union Budget can be a game-changer if it delivers bold reforms addressing structural challenges, spurring growth, and encouraging investments. A well-balanced Budget aligned with India’s growth vision could significantly boost market sentiment and long-term growth prospects. In the coming MPC meeting of the RBI, the likelihood of an Repo rate cut depends on inflation trends, domestic growth indicators, and global monetary policy. If inflation remains within the central bank’s comfort zone and growth requires further support, a rate cut could be considered. During the week ahead, Donald Trump will take over as the 47th President of the United States, and global markets could remain volatile throughout the week. Many leading companies like HDFC Bank, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Tata Technologies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Adani Green Energy, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, and Indigo will announce their quarterly earnings this week. Expect sharp stock-specific moves during the course of the week.
F&O/ SECTOR WATCH
On the back of heightened volatility in the derivatives segment, both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty marked a seven-month low (23,047 for Nifty and 47,898 for Bank Nifty) during the early part of the week. Mild recovery helped the indices recoup some losses helping Nifty and Bank Nifty to close at 23,203 and 48,541.
(The author is a senior maket analyst and former vice- chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board)