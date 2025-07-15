Will boost domestic demand: Industry

New Delhi: The continuous fall in wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for the seventh month in a row is a good sign for India’s economy as it will reduce operational costs for companies, boost domestic demand and support economic growth, industry experts said on Monday.

Hemant Jain, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), said the persistent softening of wholesale inflation since December 2024 is encouraging and reflects improving macroeconomic conditions. He noted that WPI inflation declined from 2.57 per cent in December 2024 to (-)0.13 per cent in June 2025 -- strengthening business sentiment across sectors.