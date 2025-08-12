Wings Pharmaceuticals Boosts HR Efficiency by 40% with Officenet HRMS

Officenet, a leading provider of enterprise HRMS solutions, has successfully implemented its cloud-based HR platform at Wings Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. one of India’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies. The deployment resulted in a 40% improvement in overall HR efficiency, with marked gains in payroll accuracy, employee query resolution, and leave management processes.

With a rapidly growing team of over 500+ employees across each division, Wings Pharmaceuticals needed a robust system to streamline leave policies, ensure payroll compliance, and manage employee queries efficiently. Officenet’s comprehensive HRMS offered a customised solution that seamlessly aligned with the organisation’s scale and complexity, enhancing operational accuracy and responsiveness.

Following the implementation, payroll processing accuracy reached over 99%, while leave management efficiency improved by 60%. The organisation also experienced a notable reduction in HR-related escalations and response time. Officenet’s leave management module proved particularly valuable, supporting complex policies including short leaves, compensatory-offs, and both encashable and non-encashable leave categories.

Speaking about the transformation, Amit Saxena, Chief Manager, HR at Wings Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, said, “At Wings Pharmaceuticals, we’ve always believed in leveraging technology to drive efficiency. With a growing workforce, we were looking to streamline and automate our HR operations and Officenet proved to be the right fit. Their platform is intuitive and reliable, handling payroll, compliance, and leave management with impressive accuracy. The implementation was smooth, and their tech support has been incredibly responsive throughout.”

Sonali Chowdhry, CEO of Officenet, added, “We’re proud to partner with Wings Pharmaceuticals in their digital HR transformation journey. Our goal is to equip growing enterprises with intuitive, scalable tools that boost productivity and employee satisfaction. The results at Wings Pharmaceuticals reflect the impact a purpose-built HRMS can have when tailored to real business needs.”

Officenet continues to strengthen its presence in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors, serving over 250 enterprise clients across India, including brands like Havells, LG, Prince Pipes, Bajaj Auto, JBM Group and Aqualite. Known for its AI-powered capabilities such as face recognition-based attendance, real-time geo-tagging, voice-assisted controls, and predictive analytics, Officenet helps organisations stay agile, compliant, and employee-centric.