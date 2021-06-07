Wipro named as an industry leader by Zinnov Zones in ER&D for the 11th Consecutive Year

Wipro Limited on Monday, June 7, 2021, said that it has been named as the 'Industry Leader' for its Engineering and Research & Development (ER&D) and Internet of Things (IoT) Services for the eleventh consecutive year by Zinnov.

In addition, for the first time, Wipro has also secured leadership positions across 24 industries measured by Zinnov Zones Assessment on ER&D and IoT Services 2020.

The report recognizes Wipro's EngineeringNXT approach that helps clients accelerate their time-to-market at various stages of the product, platform and technology lifecycle. Wipro combines mature product-development methodologies, IP-driven solutions, delivery excellence, and provides access to a diverse partner ecosystem. This is also the first time Wipro secured a leadership position in the Aerospace vertical, an industry in which Wipro works with four of the world's top aerospace firms. This recognition is a testament to the investment in Wipro's Tarang Labs, which assembles state-of-the-art Aerospace R&D labs with new-age technologies and tools.

"Wipro is a long-standing leader in engineering innovation and R&D, helping clients bring new or improved products and services to market. Zinnov's recognition of Wipro's engineering leadership in 24 industry sectors is a testament to the strength of our capabilities and ability to help clients with their engineering, R&D and IoT transformation. We are honoured to be named an industry leader for the eleventh consecutive year," said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Limited.

"Wipro is among the top leaders for ER&D globally with a strong heritage of delivering embedded and software engineering services. Its ability to carve out end-to-end deals in the engineering services space, especially in the Automotive vertical, has helped improve its year on year (YoY) positioning in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services assessment. Further, its strategic acquisitions have strengthened up its market positioning in the Semiconductors space, through added Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) and systems design capabilities," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.