  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

With lower costs & revenue. Coromandel International logs Q2 PAT Rs 762 cr

With lower costs & revenue. Coromandel International logs Q2 PAT Rs 762 cr
x
Highlights

Aided by lower material and other costs, fertiliser major Coromandel International Ltd logged higher net profit on a lower operational revenue for the quarter ended September 30.

Chennai: Aided by lower material and other costs, fertiliser major Coromandel International Ltd logged higher net profit on a lower operational revenue for the quarter ended September 30.

In a regulatory filing, Coromandel International said it had closed the quarterwith an operational revenue of Rs 6,985.6 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 10,108.62 crore) and a net profit of Rs 762 crore (Rs 738.12 crore).

During the quarter under review, the total expenses of the company stood at Rs 6,019.42 crore down from Rs 9,153.76 crore incurred during previous year corresponding period.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X