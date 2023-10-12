  • Menu
Without PAN, foreign cos can operate in Gift City

New Delhi: Non-residents and foreign companies opening bank accounts in IFSC Gift City will not have to furnish PAN and instead file a declaration....

New Delhi: Non-residents and foreign companies opening bank accounts in IFSC Gift City will not have to furnish PAN and instead file a declaration. The non-resident or the foreign company opening a bank account at the International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) will have to file a declaration in Form-60 and should not have any tax liabilities in India. The Finance Ministry has amended Income Tax Rules exempting non-residents opening a bank account from the requirement of submitting PAN. Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT)-IFSC is being promoted as a tax-neutral enclave for the financial sector.

