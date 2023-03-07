Women proactive towards health: Practo study

Hyderabad: Based on data collected from 78,000 women users, Indian women displayed a proactive attitude towards healthcare, as evidenced by a 23 per cent rise in consultations compared to the previous year, according to.



The fastest-growing specialties were oncology and mental health, with a YoY increase of 96 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively. Notably, a majority of mental health consultations, particularly for psychotherapy, psychiatry, and psychology, were sought by younger women.

Commenting on these insights, Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo, said, "In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of younger women seeking mental health support and this trend warrants attention and action.

There are multiple factors contributing to this trend, such as increasing awareness and de-stigmatisation of mental health concerns, the impact of social media on mental health, and the unique stressors and challenges faced by younger generations".