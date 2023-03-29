WTC Shamshabad to hold webinar on dairy sector

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam, in association with The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, is organising a virtual session on 'Dairy sector in India: Opportunities and Challenges for New Entrepreneurs' on March 30, 2023 evening 5-6 pm.

Dr Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sid's Farm Private Limited, is the eminent speaker at this webinar. The online event will explore the opportunities and challenges for startups in the dairy sector of the country.

Sid's Farm is aHyderabad-based fresh dairy brand. Established in the year 2013, the company aims to provide familiesand communities with pure, healthy, adulterant-free milk and milk products.After passing his Bachelor's Degree from IIT Kharagpur, Kishore was keen to pursue study in the US.

He moved to the US for his Master's and PhD in Polymer Science & Engineering fromUniversity of Massachusetts, Amherst. After completing his studies, he started his corporatecareer wherein he worked for six years at Intel Corporation in Chandler, Arizona.

At Intel, he receivedwide exposure in various roles such as Quality & Reliability Engineer, Senior Process Engineer and SrMaterials Engineer.

After staying in the US for 11 years, he moved back to India to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Dr Kishore explored some ideas on entrepreneurship opportunities and saw a huge opportunity in a pure andunadulterated milk in Hyderabad. He started Sid's Farm with a small herd of 20 cattle and began supplying milk direct to customersin the city.

With tremendous response from the customers, he saw a huge growth and within fewyears, Sid's Farm is a household name in dairy milk brand.