Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police launch 'Operation Octopus', 104 held

The Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad have launched a major operation named 'Operation Octopus', resulting in the arrest of 104 cyber criminals from 16 states across India.

The operation, carried out over ten days with 32 teams, targeted a wide network involved in various cyber crimes. Among those arrested are bank officials and individuals involved in frauds exceeding Rs 127 crore.

Police have identified 1,055 cases linked to the suspects across the country. During the crackdown, authorities seized Rs 36 lakh in cash, along with 204 mobile phones, 141 SIM cards, 152 bank passbooks, 234 debit cards, and 26 laptops. An investigation is ongoing to further dismantle the cyber criminal network.