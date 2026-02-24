Top 10 Instagram SMM Panels in India (2026 Guide for Marketers & Agencies)

India has one of the fastest-growing Instagram user bases in the world. As a result, the demand for SMM panels — platforms that let you buy followers, likes, views, and other engagement services — has grown significantly. For agencies managing multiple clients, solo marketers building brand presence, and resellers running their own growth services, finding a reliable panel matters a lot.

In 2026, the landscape will be more crowded than ever. Dozens of panels claim to be the fastest, cheapest, or most reliable. The reality is more mixed. Some panels are well-run operations with clear refill policies and Indian payment support. Others have vague terms, inconsistent delivery, or user complaints about missing funds.

This guide reviews ten Instagram SMM panels that are commonly used in India. For each one, we looked at their publicly visible Instagram services, API access, refill policies, payment options (especially Indian ones like UPI and Paytm), and what real users say. Where information was not publicly visible on the website, we have said so directly.

How We Evaluated These Panels

We visited each panel's website and reviewed the following:

Instagram services offered — followers, likes, views, comments, reels, story views, and targeting options

API availability — whether the panel publicly offers a documented API for reseller integration

Refill and guarantee policies — whether refill conditions are spelled out clearly before purchase

Indian payment support — specifically UPI, Paytm, NetBanking, and GST invoicing

Reseller and agency features — child panels, white-label options, bulk order tools

Support channels — tickets, live chat, WhatsApp, Telegram

Public user feedback from Trustpilot, Reddit, BlackHatWorld, and Google.

We did not invent any statistics or testimonials. Where a panel's information was not publicly accessible on their website, that is clearly noted.

The Top 10 Instagram SMM Panels in India

1. TheBigPython.com

Overview: TheBigPython is a panel that appears to target Indian users directly. The website lists Instagram services including followers, likes, views, story views, comments, and reels, with each service showing start time, delivery speed, and retention notes publicly before you place an order.

Instagram services offered: Followers (with country targeting), likes, views, story views, comments, reels, and drip-feed delivery options.

API availability: Yes. The site mentions API access for resellers and agencies.

Refill policy: Refill conditions are listed per service (e.g., 30-day refill noted on individual listings). The site states that refund policies are explained clearly and credited to balance if an order fails.

Payment methods: UPI, Paytm, NetBanking, debit/credit cards — and importantly, GST invoices for Indian businesses. International options also available.

Support channels: 24/7 via tickets and live chat. Claims human responses rather than bots.

Best suited for: Indian agencies, resellers, and influencers who want per-service refill clarity and local payment support, including GST invoicing.

2. AffordableSMM.com

Overview: Affordable SMM presents itself as a direct provider that skips middlemen to keep prices low. The site supports Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Telegram, and Spotify.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, and engagement services. Services priced in INR starting from ₹0.1 per unit according to the site.

API availability: Yes. The site mentions API access and white-label reseller options.

Refill policy: Not publicly disclosed in detail on the website. The site claims non-drop and high-quality services, but specific per-service refill conditions are not clearly listed.

Payment methods: UPI, Paytm, Bank Transfer, and international options. Wallet top-up is described as easy and secure.

Support channels: Support tickets and Telegram. Claims 24/7 availability.

Best suited for: Price-conscious Indian marketers and beginners who want access to Indian payment methods and basic reseller features.

3. EasytoPromo.com

Overview: EasytoPromo is positioned as a broad multi-platform panel. It has added AI-based automation features according to their published communications, and the site markets itself to a range of users including influencers, startups, and e-commerce businesses.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, comments, shares, reel playbacks, and views. Country-targeted follower packages including India are listed on the services page.

API availability: Yes. The panel offers API access and child panel creation for resellers.

Refill policy: Not clearly spelled out per service on the public pages reviewed. The site makes general quality claims but specific refill windows are not listed upfront.

Payment methods: UPI, Paytm, PayPal, credit/debit cards, cryptocurrency, Perfect Money, and WebMoney.

Support channels: WhatsApp, Skype, email, and internal ticket system.

Best suited for: Small creators and beginners in India looking for a wide range of platforms and flexible payment methods.

4. JustAnotherPanel.com

Overview: JustAnotherPanel (commonly called JAP) is one of the older names in the SMM panel space and is well-known in reseller communities. It offers over 1,000 services across platforms and is frequently mentioned in discussions on forums like BlackHatWorld.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, comments, and engagement packages across Instagram and other platforms.

API availability: Yes. JAP is known for its developer-friendly API, which is a reason it gets mentioned frequently among resellers.

Refill policy: Not publicly disclosed in a detailed per-service format based on current site review. Reseller community feedback suggests inconsistency across service types.

Payment methods: Cards and crypto are confirmed. UPI and Paytm support is not clearly confirmed on the site for Indian users specifically.

Support channels: Ticket-based support system.

Best suited for: Global resellers and agencies comfortable with a more hands-on approach. Less ideal for Indian users who need UPI or INR billing.

5. SMMFollows.com

Overview: SMMFollows is frequently cited in comparison guides for its variety of services. It covers Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Telegram, Snapchat, and Spotify. Pricing starts from $0.01 for some services.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, comments, and engagement. Some targeting options are mentioned for specific audience demographics.

API availability: Yes. The panel has a reseller panel with API integration for automated ordering.

Refill policy: Not publicly disclosed in detail per service. The site focuses on price and variety but refill conditions are not clearly visible before signing up.

Payment methods: Credit/debit cards, PayPal, Paytm, and various cryptocurrencies.

Support channels: 24/7 customer support is mentioned. Specific channels not prominently listed on the homepage.

Best suited for: Marketers running multi-platform campaigns who need flexibility across networks and moderate budget control.

6. PerfectSMM.com

Overview: PerfectSMM markets itself to resellers with competitive pricing. It has a presence on Trustpilot with a mix of reviews — some longtime users report positive experiences over years, while others (including a user claiming a $700 loss with no delivery) report serious problems.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, comments, and other engagement services. Multi-platform support is available.

API availability: Yes. API access is mentioned prominently as a feature for resellers.

Refill policy: Not publicly disclosed in detail on the website. Individual service pages need to be reviewed after login.

Payment methods: Credit cards and cryptocurrency mentioned. WhatsApp-based support group noted by users. Indian payment method specifics are not clearly confirmed on public pages.

Support channels: WhatsApp group support is mentioned by users. Ticket system also available.

Best suited for: Resellers seeking low wholesale rates who have done their own due diligence. First-time users should approach cautiously given mixed public reviews.

7. SMMLite.com

Overview: SMMLite claims to have been operating since 2011 and offers over 4,000 services across 35+ social platforms. It is frequently mentioned in reseller forums and lists Instagram among its main platforms.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, comments, story views, and reels.

API availability: Yes. SMMLite offers a publicly documented REST API, which is a strong point for developers and resellers who want automated order management.

Refill policy: Partial refunds are available for incomplete orders. Completed orders are not refundable. Refill for specific services depends on service type. This is more clearly stated than most panels reviewed.

Payment methods: PayPal, credit/debit cards, cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT), Perfect Money, and Payeer. Indian-specific options like UPI and Paytm are not prominently confirmed on the main pages.

Support channels: 24/7 via tickets, email, and Skype. Average response time is stated as under 30 minutes.

Best suited for: Developers and bulk resellers who need REST API access and a long-standing platform. Less India-specific in payment support compared to others on this list.

8. EasySMMPanel.com

Overview: EasySMMPanel appears to position itself specifically around Instagram services for the Indian market. Services are priced in INR starting from ₹5, which targets local users directly.

Instagram services offered: Followers (Indian and international), likes (including application-targeted and verified comments), story views, and other Instagram-specific services visible on the services page.

API availability: Not publicly confirmed on the main pages reviewed. The site does not prominently feature API documentation.

Refill policy: Not publicly disclosed. No clear refill terms were visible on the public-facing pages.

Payment methods: UPI and Paytm are mentioned. INR pricing is offered from ₹5, which is a low entry point for testing services.

Support channels: Not prominently disclosed on public pages reviewed.

Best suited for: Indian Instagram users who want INR pricing and local payment methods and are running smaller campaigns.

9. CheapestSMMPanels.com

Overview: CheapestSMMPanels.com (also operating as cheapestsmmpanel.com and cheapestsmmpanel.in — note these are different domains) focuses heavily on price. The site offers Instagram, Telegram, and other platform services. However, it has notable negative reviews on Trustpilot, including reports of funds not being credited, no response from support after payment, and at least one user claiming to have been blocked on WhatsApp after depositing money.

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, and other services are listed. Exact detail on quality tiers is not publicly clear.

API availability: Not confirmed publicly on the main pages.

Refill policy: Not publicly disclosed.

Payment methods: Paytm, BharatPe, UPI gateway, Binance, Paypal, Payeer, and Cryptomus are listed.

Support channels: WhatsApp is mentioned, but multiple user reviews report being blocked after payments.

Best suited for: We recommend proceeding with caution with this panel. Based on publicly available reviews, users who deposit larger amounts appear to face a higher risk of delivery or support issues. If testing, limit initial deposits.

10. SMMPanelOne.com

Overview: SMMPanelOne is positioned toward Indian users with good coverage of local payment methods. It offers a white-label reseller program with API access. The platform supports Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X (Twitter).

Instagram services offered: Followers, likes, views, comments, and engagement services. The site does not ask for account passwords, which is stated clearly as a security feature.

API availability: Yes. API access with white-label child panel functionality is highlighted as a key feature for resellers.

Refill policy: The site claims non-drop services and a free refill if drops occur. However, specific per-service refill window details are not clearly laid out on the public pages. The general statement is broad.

Payment methods: UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, credit/debit cards, PayPal, and cryptocurrency.

Support channels: Skype, WhatsApp, and live chat. Claims 24/7 availability.

Best suited for: Beginners, small agencies, and resellers in India who want white-label functionality and broad Indian payment support.

How to Choose the Right SMM Panel in India

Start with small test orders before adding large balances.

Check refill terms before ordering, not after.

Confirm API documentation if you plan to automate or resell.

Prefer UPI and INR-based panels for easier payments.

Read detailed user complaints, not just star ratings.

Safety and Ethics (Important)

Instagram does not allow artificial engagement. Using SMM panels carries risks such as follower drops, reduced reach, or account penalties. Most professionals use panels cautiously, spread delivery over time, and combine them with organic content strategies.

Never share your account password. Load only small wallet balances on untested panels. There is limited legal recourse if a panel stops delivering or disappears.

Final Recommendation

There is no single “best” panel. Solo creators may prefer INR-priced platforms with UPI support, while agencies and resellers should focus on API reliability, refill clarity, and support responsiveness.

Panels with clearly visible terms and transparent service descriptions tend to create fewer surprises. Use this guide as a starting point, test carefully, and review terms before committing significant funds.