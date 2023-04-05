WTC Shamshabad to host webinar on year-end compliances

Hyderabad: World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad in association with FTCCI & ALEAP is organising a webinar on 'Year-end compliances for MSMEs & startups' on Wednesday (April 5, 2023). "If you think compliance is expensive, try non-compliance," says S Swaminathan, Founder & CEO IRIS Business Service Ltd, who is one of the esteemed speakers in the online event.

Other speakers include Manohar Chowdary & Associates Chief Financial Partner CA KSB Subramanyam, HNA & Co LLP Partner CA Mahadev R and Rajora & Co Proprietor - CS Priyanka Rajora.

As an entrepreneur or professional, it is crucial to prioritise compliance, particularly in areas such as Income Tax, ROC, and GST.

Failing to adhere to regulations can be costly, both in terms of finances and reputation. In the age of digitalisation, data is being shared and cross-referenced between departments, adding another layer of complexity to compliance efforts.

To gain a broad understanding of these compliance issues, WTC Shamshabad is organising an exclusive session with industry experts. Entrepreneurs, CFOs, finance heads, taxation professionals, accountants and students can register for the session and submit any queries in advance.