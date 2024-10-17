Yamaha Achieves Milestone of 400 Blue Square Showrooms; Expands its Presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has achieved a significant milestone by establishing 400 Blue Square showrooms nationwide, adding 100 new outlets in just the past six months. This rapid expansion underscores Yamaha’s ongoing commitment to delivering an unmatched customer-centric experience. By bringing its premium two-wheeler offerings closer to customers, particularly in India’s rapidly growing tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Yamaha is catering to the rising aspirations of its consumers across the country.

Since the launch of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign in 2018, Yamaha has focused on bringing its premium offerings closer to customers and building stronger connections. The introduction of Blue Square showrooms in 2019 has been instrumental in creating an exclusive environment that reflects Yamaha’s racing DNA and caters to the growing demand for performance-oriented products.

Commenting on this achievement, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Crossing the milestone of 400 Blue Square showrooms reflects our continuous effort to be closer to our customers, especially in India’s fast-growing tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We recognize the growing aspirations of customers across the country, and we are here to cater to those ambitions by offering a premium, personalized experience through our Blue Square outlets. These spaces are not just retail touchpoints—they are where customers can truly immerse themselves in the Yamaha world and explore our products in an environment designed for them. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dealer partners and customers for their continued trust and support in achieving this milestone.”

The design of Blue Square showrooms caters to the evolving needs and aspirations of today’s discerning customers. With dedicated zones for accessories, merchandise, and community engagement, these showrooms embody Yamaha’s philosophy of innovation, sportiness, and style. Each outlet serves as a hub for Yamaha’s ‘Blue Streaks’ rider community, enabling customers to participate in group rides and build connections with fellow enthusiasts.

The Blue Square network houses Yamaha’s most exciting products, including the track-oriented R3, street fighter MT-03, and the maxi-sport AEROX 155 scooter, alongside models equipped with advanced features like Traction Control System (TCS). Customers can also explore a range of other motorcycles and scooters, including the YZF-R15 V4, MT-15 V2, FZ-X, Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid, all designed to offer a thrilling riding experience with superior performance.

With 400 operational Blue Square outlets across India, Yamaha continues to expand its footprint, ensuring that more customers, especially in emerging regions, have access to its premium products and services.

Yamaha has a dedicated page on its website for the Blue Square showrooms. Customers can visit this link to learn more. https://www.yamaha-motor-india.com/yamaha-bluesquare.html.















