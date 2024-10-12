Yamaha Commits to Expand Green Cover by 6,000 sqm in Greater Noida

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce an increased investment in environmental activities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which strives to give back to society and the environment. The company intends a more extensive approach under this drive and offers a stronger commitment, which includes the planting of 21,000 trees across 6,000 square metres of land in the Wetland Buffer Zone 2, Greater Noida in collaboration with the Forest Division Gautam Budha Nagar. These initiatives align with Yamaha’s commitment to build a sustainable future through the absorption of carbon emissions and the subsequent achievement of carbon neutrality.

This effort is part of a four-year contract with the Gautam Budha Nagar Forest Division, involving plantation in the first year and subsequent maintenance over the next three years for the larger benefit of the society.

Speaking about this initiative, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, "As part of Yamaha Motor Group’s Environmental Plan 2050, we are committed to addressing climate change, promoting resource recycling, and preserving biodiversity. Our recent Miyawaki forest initiative in Noida, planted over a wetland buffer zone, underscores our focus on enhancing green cover and contributing to the conservation of natural ecosystems. Sustainability remains at the core of our growth strategy in India, and this initiative is a testament to our commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future.”

In the year 2022, Yamaha initiated the tree planting effort with the help of the Miyawaki method, which uses native species ensuring rapid growth and high-density greenery, at Wetland Buffer Zone 1 in Greater Noida. It was a three-year project and the initiative involved planting 7,000 saplings over 2,000 square metres of land. As of 2024, the saplings have grown into fully-grown trees, transforming the area into a dense forest within just two years. The success of this project demonstrates the effectiveness of the planting and reflects Yamaha’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Such initiatives not only highlight Yamaha’s dedication to fostering a green environment but also aim to create long-term benefits for future generations through environmental stewardship and the promotion of carbon neutrality. Yamaha places great value on communicating with all its stakeholders and strives to contribute to the ecological-friendly development of society through its business activities which are built on the foundation of its corporate philosophy towards sustainability.