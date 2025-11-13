Yamaha Powers into a New Era in India with the All-New XSR155

The new Yamaha XSR155 represents the next evolution of Yamaha’s dominance in the premium motorcycle segment. Designed for today’s riders who seek both style and substance, it embodies the modern retro sport concept, blending timeless design with modern engineering to create a motorcycle that stands out in design and performance. With responsive handling and an immersive riding experience, the XSR155 offers customers a refined motorcycling experience that combines everyday convenience with the thrill of the open road. Its introduction further strengthens Yamaha’s position in India’s most competitive and fast-growing category, reflecting the company’s commitment to developing motorcycles that resonate with the lifestyle and aspirations of Indian riders.

IYM’s foray into India’s electric vehicle market marks an important step in its journey towards a more sustainable future. The move into the EV segment reflects the brand’s commitment to preserving ecological balance while delivering the same excitement and performance that define Yamaha.

The first model, AEROX-E, is a performance-oriented EV that brings Yamaha’s signature excitement and responsive handling to riders seeking an electric alternative without compromise. The second, the EC-06, introduces an all-new design concept created for customers who value smart mobility, comfort, and contemporary design in their everyday rides. Together, the AEROX-E and EC-06 represent Yamaha’s approach to serving both performance seekers and everyday users, marking the brand’s transition into the next phase of its journey in India with choices that are dynamic, accessible, and sustainable.

The company also announced the launch of the new FZ-Rave — further strengthening its popular FZ portfolio. Developed for India’s young riders, the new FZ-Rave offers a balanced mix of performance, efficiency, and everyday practicality. It continues the FZ family’s legacy of reliability and agility, serving the needs of daily riders across cities and towns while retaining its distinctive, assertive styling.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said:

“India is central to Yamaha’s global growth strategy — a market where we see immense potential across both premium and electric mobility segments. The introduction of the XSR brand, our new EV models and the FZ-Rave mark a decisive step in strengthening our presence and aligning with India’s evolving mobility landscape. With these launches, we are deepening our connect with riders who seek performance, design, and technology, while also responding to the nation’s transition towards sustainable transportation. Our focus remains on creating value in India — through products built for its diverse customers, supported by India's vision of Viksit Bharat and guided by Yamaha’s global Environmental Plan 2050.”

XSR15 Debuts — Classic Styling, Modern Engineering, Exceptional Riding Experience

The XSR155 embodies Yamaha’s philosophy of combining Modern Retro Sport with innovation, carrying forward the distinguished global pedigree of the XSR Series. It blends timeless design with advanced technology to create a motorcycle that stands apart. Priced at Rs. 1,49,990 (ex-showroom-Delhi) as an introductory offer, it is aimed at young and mature riders who seek a dependable, high-performance, and stylish motorcycle that delivers both excitement and everyday usability.

XSR is globally Featuring Yamaha’s XSR pedigree that captures the modern retro sport spirit by combining classic styling cues with advanced engineering. Its classic round LED headlight and taillight, teardrop fuel tank, and traditional-style LCD display highlight the timeless appeal of Yamaha’s design language. Lightweight and a well-balanced frame with 17-inch wheels gives it an agile and confident stance. Reflecting Yamaha’s belief in creative freedom for every rider, the XSR155 is offered in four colour options – Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic and Metallic Blue and two distinct accessory packages - Scrambler and Café Racer.

Powering the XSR155 is a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that delivers 13.5 kW of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. Built on Yamaha’s proven Deltabox frame, it features aluminium swing arm, upside-down front forks, linked-type monocross rear suspension, and a 6-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch, offering the right strength-rigidity balance for exceptional ride feeling, and comfort on any road. Additionally, the XSR155 also features dual-channel ABS and Traction Control to ensure safer rides for our customers.

With its seamless blend of design, performance, and everyday practicality, the XSR155 captures the essence of Yamaha’s motorcycling philosophy of connecting the rider and machine.





Experience the Future of Urban Mobility with the AEROX-E High Performance EV

The AEROX-E Performance EV marks Yamaha’s entry into the high-performance electric scooter segment, expanding its globally acclaimed Maxi Sports lineage. Building on the strong success of the Aerox 155, which redefined the premium scooter market, the AEROX-E is set to multiply that achievement in the EV space.

Powered by a 9.4 kW (peak power), 48 Nm of torque electric motor for high acceleration along with dual detachable 3kWh batteries, the AEROX-E delivers instant acceleration with efficient power management. The dual batteries are powered by high energy type cell for extraordinary performance. It also features ergonomic grips for effortless removal and home charging. It further features multiple riding modes –Eco, Standard, and Power – with the addition of a ‘Boost’ function allowing riders rapid acceleration for quick start and strong pick-up. The EV also gets a reverse mode for added riding convenience. The AEROX-E has a certified range of 106 kilometres.

Retaining the core DNA of a true Maxi Sports Scooter, the AEROX-E embodies Yamaha’s “Heart-Shaking Speedster” design philosophy through its Proud Body Size, Athletic Proportions, and distinctive ‘X’ Centre Motif. Twin LED Class D headlights, LED flashers, a 3D-effect LED taillight, and a large colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation. The Y-connect mobile app connectivity further allows Multi-Information Display (MID), and smart connectivity features such as maintenance reminders and last parked location elevate the riding experience. In addition to this sophisticated powertrain and battery technology, the ergonomics on AEROX-E has been modified to support the vehicle dynamics to offer a fun riding experience. Furthermore, the Aerox-E gets front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Catering to today’s urban achievers, the AEROX-E Performance EV is designed for affluent, entrepreneurial riders who value exclusivity, high performance, and lifestyle expression. It offers a premium, status-defining ride that reflects success, individuality, and environmental responsibility—combining cutting-edge technology with Yamaha’s signature design and thrilling performance.

Equipped with a smart key system and conveniently positioned external charging port, the AEROX-E Performance EV combines Yamaha’s design language and performance with cutting-edge electric technology — setting a bold new benchmark in the premium EV segment.

Yamaha Motor Unveils the EC-06 – India’s New Electrifying Experience

Designed for interurban mobility, the EC-06 enhances first- and last-mile connectivity for customers. Targeted at riders seeking a stylish and practical commuting option, the scooter blends Yamaha’s core DNA with modern design sensibilities. Its stable stance and elevated design focus give it a high-centered presence, ensuring agile manoeuvrability in traffic, while the horizontal core design conveys a sense of balance and precision. The EC-06’s clean, dynamic styling and sharp body lines cater to young and progressive customers who value both function and individuality in their daily rides.

Developed in India with a global outlook, the EC-06 combines simplicity with performance that gives it a distinctive presence on the road. Powered by a 4.5 kW electric motor generating 6.7 kW (peak power) along with 4 kWh high-capacity fixed battery the EC06 provides sustainable mileage for daily usage. The EC-06 has a certified range of 160 kilometres.

The EC-06 delivers a smooth and responsive riding experience, with instant torque for effortless acceleration in city and interurban conditions. Riders can choose between three riding modes to optimize performance and efficiency, while the reverse mode adds convenience in tight spaces. Charging the fixed battery is simple and user-friendly, with a standard home plug-in option that fully charges the scooter in approximately 9 hours, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum mobility for daily commutes.

It also includes a built-in telematics unit with a SIM, enabling real-time connectivity and data access. It gets an under-seat storage of 24.5 Liters generating a large storage space.





Catering to today’s young, tech-savvy trendsetters, the EC-06 resonates with riders who embrace innovation, style, and sustainability. They seek smart, reliable, and distinctive mobility solutions that reflect their individuality and eco-conscious mindset.

Sporty, Smart, and Street-Ready: Meet the New Yamaha FZ-RAVE

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE sets a new benchmark in the 150cc segment in India, combining aggressive styling and city-friendly performance for young riders who seek both practicality and excitement. Drawing inspiration from Yamaha’s premium FZ line, the FZ-RAVE features a bold full-LED projector headlamp with integrated Position light, a sculpted fuel tank, cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust, giving it a commanding presence on Indian roads. Its modern design is complemented by a single-piece seat and sharp tail lamp, creating a cohesive, sporty look that stands out in traffic while ensuring rider comfort on daily commutes and longer rides alike. The new FZ-RAVE is priced at Rs. 1,17,218 (ex-showroom-Delhi).

Building on the legacy of over 2.75 million FZ-S motorcycles already on Indian roads, the FZ-RAVE incorporates the learnings and insights gained from Yamaha’s extensive engagement with young riders. The colours and graphics of the FZ-RAVE—Matte Titan and Metallic Black—have been thoughtfully designed following deep research and direct customer discussions, ensuring they resonate with contemporary Indian tastes and preferences.

The FZ-RAVE is powered by the trusted 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing 9.1 kW of power. The engine delivers linear acceleration, responsive performance, and unmatched fuel efficiency, making it suitable for diverse riding conditions across India. The 5-speed manual gearbox ensures precise power delivery, while single-channel ABS and front & rear disc brakes enhance safety, providing confidence during sudden stops or challenging road conditions.