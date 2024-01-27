Live
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
- Yes Bank posts 4-fold jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter
- National Geographic Day
Just In
Yes Bank posts 4-fold jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter
Highlights
Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported an over 4-fold jump in net profit to Rs 231.6 crore for the Oct-Dec quarter of the current financial year.
Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported an over 4-fold jump in net profit to Rs 231.6 crore for the Oct-Dec quarter of the current financial year.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 51.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest received on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 2.3 per cent year-on-year.
The bank’s operating profit grew 5.4 percent to Rs 864 crore during the quarter.
The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank remained at 2 per cent, showing no change from the previous year while there was a marginal improvement in the net NPAs which dipped to 0.9 per cent from 1 per cent in the same period last year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS