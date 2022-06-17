YSRCP lampoons Naidu for criticising Jagan

Vijayawada: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath came down heavily on Leader of Opposition in Assembly and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for using abusive language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and spreading false propaganda during Mini Mahanadu in Anakapalli district.

He told reporters at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday evening that Naidu has been encouraging his party leaders to use foul language against the Chief Minister instead of playing the role of a responsible Opposition leader. He said Naidu did nothing during his tenure as Chief Minister for five years post-bifurcation.

The Minister listed out the welfare schemes being implemented in the State and asserted that it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who has done social justice to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and challenged Naidu if he can prove otherwise. He said Naidu should think why BCs, who supported TDP in the past, are following YSRCP and supporting the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy now.