YuppTV partners with BSNL to launch ‘YuppTV Scope’ 

New Delhi: YuppTV, a leading global OTT platform, has partnered Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to launch a tech-enabled single subscription video streaming platform YuppTV Scope. Having previously signed an MoU with BSNL to offer bundled OTT services to broadband subscribers as a triple-play offering, YuppTV is now launching video services for BSNL broadband users.

Being the first platform in the world to offer such a unique service, YuppTV Scope offers users a single subscription to all premium OTT apps such as SonyLiv, ZEE5, Voot Select and YuppTV- aggregator of live TV channels, while eleminating the tedious task of accessing and managing multiple apps.

Considering BSNL's vast audience base across demographics, the platform caters to all users, both tech-savvy and legacy cable TV users. For legacy users, platform offers a traditional TV-like experience for consumers who are attuned to cable TV, while allowing them to switch live TV channels in a seamless manner.

As a cross-platform service, YuppTV Scope can be accessed from device types including smart TV, PC, mobile, tablet and streaming media players. Additionally, users can carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and also request content of their choice, all while watching live TV. Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO, YuppTV, said, "With this launch, we are enabling the convergence of prominent content partners, broadcasters, telecom and broadband providers to create a holistic ecosystem for all key stakeholders across industries. This unique and seamless video entertainment experience using a technologically-advanced, all-encompassing platform will first be offered to BSNL customers. We will soon be adding more apps to the platform."