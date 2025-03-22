YuppTV wins digital telecast rights for TATA IPL 2025

Hyderabad: YuppTV, one of the global leader in internet-based TV and On-Demand South Asian content, has achieved acquisition of exclusive digital streaming rights for the anticipated TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This remarkable development will bring cricket’s premier T20 tournament to millions of fans in more than 70 countries across key regions such as Continental Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong). The 18th edition of the TATA IPL promises an electrifying cricketing extravaganza featuring ten elite teams competing in a total of 74 thrilling matches. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on March 22nd, 2025, with an exciting opening clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Fans worldwide will witness nearly two months of gripping action culminating in the grand finale on May 25th, 2025.

Commenting on the development, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, “We are delighted and honored to have bagged the digital streaming rights of TATA IPL 2025 for its landmark 18th season. This represents a significant milestone not just for YuppTV but also for cricket fans across Europe and South East Asia who have long awaited access to this iconic tournament. Our mission is clear - to deliver an immersive viewing experience that rises above geographical boundaries through cutting-edge. We firmly believe that bringing TATA IPL 2025’s unparalleled excitement to new international markets will ignite passion among millions of sports enthusiasts and further elevate cricket’s global stature.”