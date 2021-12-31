Zydus Cadila receives tentative approval from USFDA for Pimavanserin Capsules

Zydus Cadila's U.S. subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. on Friday, December 31, 2021, announced that it has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pimavanserin Capsules in the strength of 34 mg (USRLD: Nuplazid® Capsules).



Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic and is indicated for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ Ahmedabad. The group now has 325 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.



Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 23000 people worldwide and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.



Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd closed at Rs 483.35 per share on Friday, 0.84 per cent higher against the previous close of Rs 479.30 per share at BSE.

