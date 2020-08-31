Cases drop in Chennai city, 91 die in Tamil Nadu

From a high of 6,495 corona cases on Sunday, the number dipped to 5,956 on Monday, a noticeable dip by 9.8 per cent in Tamil Nadu. With Andhra Pradesh now at the second slot in the number of maximum affected cases ( as on Sunday), Tamil Nadu is bracing up to welcome relaxations under Unlock 4.0, even as it extends its lockdown till September 30.

4,28,041 cases have been registered all across the State. The heartening aspect is that Chennai has a recovery rate of 88 per cent and this has been brought to the attention of the observers who have been closely tracking the spread in TN. Its death rate on a daily basis is under 10 per cent of the total reported in the country.

There are reports in Tamil media about how the Unlock 4.0 is more about providing economic relief to the people at large and by no account it means the cases are on the decline in the State. The VIP patients of the disease whose cases were reported on Monday included veteran BJP leader and erstwhile State chief, L Ganesan. A DMK leader at the district level too succumbed to the disease.