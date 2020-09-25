Chennai sees massive spike in Coronavirus cases again

After a relatively controlled situation with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, Chennai saw 1,193 fresh cases on Friday. The state of Tamil Nadu registered 5,679 cases in all. The total cases touched 5,69,370.

661 cases were clocked in Coimbatore district, which has been another area of concern for the health authorities since the beginning of this week. Salem turned up with 297 cases. 72 deaths were also reported.

5,626 people returned home after being cured from different medical establishments in the State. 98,477 cases were tested taking the overall total to 69,10,521. The testing centres, which have been continuously rising touched 182 in all, which comprised 66 run by government and 116 by private sector.

Chennai, meanwhile, paid a tearful tribute to one of its long-term resident and a celebrity, S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was a victim of the coronavirus when he was admitted to the hospital on August 5. Though declared negative subsequently, after a long period of hospitalization, he breathed his last on Friday.