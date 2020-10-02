India a holy land, now a land of rapists, observes Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday commented that the holy 'Bharathabhoomi' (India) has now turned into "a land of rapists" where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.

The court was hearing a case relating to migrant labour filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam. At that point the advocate pointed to the rape of an Assamese migrant worker in Tiruppur district.

"I had pleaded with the court to provide shelter and care for the affected woman and to direct the Director General of Police to set up a special investigation team headed by Inspector General, Coimbatore. I had also prayed to the court to direct the government to provide her with financial assistance under the victims' compensation scheme," Suryaprakasam said.

While granting all his prayers, the court observed that "Bharathabhoomi", a holy land, has now become a land of rapists, where a rape occurs every 15 minutes.

Six persons had allegedly raped a 22-year-old migrant worker from Assam in Tiruppur district.