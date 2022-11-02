TN police to provide conditional permission for RSS march on Nov 6

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police will provide conditional permission for the proposed route march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across the state on November 6.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendrababu, in a communique to all the district superintendents/commissioners of police said that the permission is being granted taking into account the safety of the public, participants in the march, traffic scenario, and the prevailing law and order situation in the areas to covered by the march.

Tamil Nadu police had earlier filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to review the permission it had granted to conduct the march on September 22. The petition was based on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids and arrests of leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) and the subsequent ban on the organisation.

The police had said that the situation was not conducive for conducting a march and the subsequent public programme, given the communally sensitive nature in many parts of the state. The high court had accepted the police report which presented seven intelligence reports that indicated possible communal tension in the wake of raids at PFI centres. The court then directed the police to grant permission for the route march on November 6.