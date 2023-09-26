TN to hold 1,000 medical camps to screen dengue from Oct 1

Live
Just In
The Tamil Nadu health department will hold 1,000 medical camps to screen dengue from October 1, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Tuesday.
Chennai : The Tamil Nadu health department will hold 1,000 medical camps to screen dengue from October 1, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Tuesday. In his announcement, the Minister said that the camps are being held so that the disease can be diagnosed at the earliest and treated.
He said that a medical team will visit the fever-affected areas every day and conduct medical camps, adding that a total of 476 mobile medical teams will be pressed into service for creating awareness among the public.
Subramanian said that about 805 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Mobile School Teams will establish fever screening camps in schools to check the students and treat the ones who are unwell. He said that teachers have also been instructed to provide the details of the students with fever to medical officers and health personnel.
The Minister added that school authorities have been instructed to spray mosquito repellants to prevent Aedes mosquito breeding in school premises to prevent the spread of dengue fever. Subramanian appealed to the people to visit fever camps and to consult doctors if they have symptoms of fever and not to treat on their own. Several cities in Tamil Nadu have reported an increase in the number of dengue cases in September as compared to August.