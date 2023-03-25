1 Year For RRR: Here's the lifetime box office collection of SS Rajamouli's film.

RRR marks one year since its theatrical release, and is considered one of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema. The film has garnered several international honours for India, including an Oscar award for its song "Naatu Naatu", which became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the Academy.

1With a reported budget of around Rs 550 crore, the pan-India magnum opus collected over Rs 1236 crore (gross) worldwide in all languages, including Rs 936 crore in India. Recently, SS Rajamouli revealed at the red carpet of The 80th Golden Globe Awards that work on RRR 2 has already begun and they have started working on the script. The film holds the record for being the third highest grossing film of all time in India.