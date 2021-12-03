10 Best Movies & TV Shows Like Money Heist
Money Heist, captivated global audience with its gripping story is premiering the last episodes on Netflix from December 3rd, 2021. There is plethora of heist-themed movies and TV shows to help you cope up once the series ends.
Catch Me If You Can (2002) - This Steven Spielberg classic is about con artistry and felony plotting and is biographical film based on Frank Abagnale's life. (Netflix)
Inception (2010) - the perfect blend of the science-fiction and crime thriller, this Christopher Nolan film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy is about a thief who steals corporate secrets by effectively hijacking their target's mind and implanting an idea in their subconscious. ( Netflix and HBO Max)
Logan Lucky (2017) - Logan Lucky is an excellent pick for lovers of Money Heist who want something heist-related but with less intense drama with two brothers determined to loot the local raceway and Daniel Craig's explosives expert. ( Hulu)
Den Of Thieves (2018) -This is a gritty crime movie with character-driven heist story and amazing action skills. (Prime Video)
Evil Genius (2018) -This is a documentary that focuses on real life incidents and is about bank robbery heist. (Netflix)
Breaking Bad (2008–2013) - Highly acclaimed series which focuses on criminal scheming master minded by a chemistry teacher. (Netflix)
Dirty Money (2018– ) - This anthology is about real-life stories, highlighting how money can go real dirty real fast. (Netflix)
White Lines (2020) - Created by Álex Pina, this series is painstakingly detailed on a disappearance plot. (Netflix)
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) - This is one of the most celebrate movie franchise starring Tom Cruise and is a thrilling action movie. (Paramount+)
Ocean's Eleven (2001) -Movie boasts a wonderful ensemble with the heist squad robbing a casino, and is full of drama and comedy. It is a remake of the Rat Pack classic. (HBO Max)