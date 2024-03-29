10 years for Balakrishna’s ‘Legend;’ team celebrates in a grand way

"Legend," the iconic collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu, celebrates a decade of success. Produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, Anil Sunkara, and Sai Korrapati under the banners of 14 Reels Entertainment and Varahi Films, the film initially released on March 28, 2014, and has since achieved blockbuster status. To commemorate its milestone, the team is re-releasing the film on March 30, 2024, amid grand celebrations.

Speaking at the Legend Blockbuster 10 years celebration event, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his gratitude to the producers and fans, highlighting the film's impact on the industry. He emphasized the responsibility of filmmakers to create socially conscious cinema, citing "Legend" and other notable projects as examples. Balakrishna credited the success of the film to the blessings of his parents and fans, expressing his commitment to continue delivering meaningful cinema.

Director Boyapati Srinu thanked the audience for their unwavering support, acknowledging the significance of "Legend" in his career. He paid tribute to NandamuriTarakarama Rao and NTR, underscoring their influence on the film's creation. Srinu reiterated his dedication to producing quality cinema, promising to uphold the legacy of "Legend" in future projects.

Actress Sonal Chauhan expressed her delight at the film's milestone, thanking Balakrishna for his support and praising the entire team for their contributions. She urged audiences to relive the magic of "Legend" in theaters once again.

The event was attended by the entire film unit, marking a grand celebration of the enduring legacy of "Legend" in Telugu cinema.



