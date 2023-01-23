100 Days of Success: 'Kantara' Makers and Rishab Shetty Thank Hindi Audience for Supporting Film's Hindi Version.

"Kantara" is a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film that has made a significant impact on Indian cinema. The film, which was released in Hindi on October 14th, 2022, has now completed 100 days of its run in theaters. The makers of the film, including Rishab Shetty, have taken to social media to express their gratitude for the support of the audience. They stated, "We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support.

We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support. #KantaraHindi100Days @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms @AAFilmsIndia pic.twitter.com/z3KaRqpNyg — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 22, 2023

We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support. #KantaraHindi100Days @KantaraFilm @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/KnOf10nZ2A — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 22, 2023

"Kantara," a film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, was released in both Kannada and Hindi versions on September 30th and October 14th respectively. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in lead roles.

Following the success of the film, the makers have announced that Rishab Shetty is working on a prequel to "Kantara" which will begin shooting in June. The prequel will be released as a pan-India release in April or May of the next year. The shoot of the prequel will require the rainy season, which is why the shooting will start in June.