‘12th Fail’ actress Medha Shankr opens up about her financial challenges

Renowned actress Medha Shankr, acclaimed for her standout role in '12th Fail', shared a candid revelation about a difficult period in her life, recalling a time when financial constraints left her with a mere Rs 257 in her account. The talented actress, honored with IMDb's 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award, opened up about her journey and the challenges she faced during a pivotal year.

Reflecting on the tumultuous year of 2020, a period marked by global challenges, MedhaShankr acknowledged the personal hardships she encountered. "It was also tough for me because I was fully broke; I had only 257 rupees in my account," she revealed. Despite the financial adversity, MedhaShankr emphasized her unwavering commitment to acting, citing her passion for the craft as the driving force behind her pursuit of an acting career.

The actress recounted her audition for '12th Fail', a film that achieved breakout success in 2023. MedhaShankr auditioned for the film in 2022, and during the screen test, she felt a strong intuition that the role was destined for her. Recalling the moment, she expressed, "I had a strong intuition that this role was meant for me."

Opening up about the emotional journey of landing the role, MedhaShankr shared, "I hugged my dad, called my brother, who is in Bangalore, and we shared tears of joy. It was a very emotional moment."

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' also features Vikrant Massey and delves into the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. The film garnered acclaim for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

MedhaShankr's revelation about overcoming financial challenges and pursuing her passion serves as an inspiring testament to her resilience and dedication to the art of acting. The actress's journey, marked by perseverance and talent, continues to unfold as she receives accolades for her impactful work in the film industry.