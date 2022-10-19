5 Good Reasons to See Rishabh Shetty's Kantara in Theaters

A supernatural action thriller called Kantara was made by Hombale Films, also known for the KGF series. Rishabh Shetty, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar are its main actors. Know the reasons why the film is a much watch to all.

A hooking backstory:

The story opens in 1847 when the ruler of a hamlet in coastal Karnataka granted residents a sizable plot of land in exchange for an idol of the local deity, Panjuri, who was believed to grant them serenity and eternal pleasure. The forest spirits warned him that the gods would not pardon him if the monarch begged for this region back during the trade, and the story gains momentum with the proceeding.

Past meets present:

Devendra Suttur, a local landowner descendant of another king, desired that land in 1990. Achyuth Kumar plays Suttur. The victor of the buffalo-running competition known as Kambala, Shiva (Rishabh Shetty), is responsible for looking after the village's land because it was his father who had disappeared in the bush as a divinity.

A blend of dance and action:

Action scenes featuring Kantara are excellent, starting with a thrilling Kambala race. In the bull race in slow motion, Rishabh excels. The ending also keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, thanks to stunt choreographer Vikram. The cinematography of Arvind Kashyap masterfully captures everything.

Politics of caste

The film explores southern Karnataka's deeply rooted caste hegemony. Unaware tribal people's land is taken over by upper caste landlord Devendra, depriving them of their rights. He forbids locals from entering his home.

Lead actors' performances:

Shiva, played by Rishabh Shetty, is a memorable character because he represents a guy who will stop at nothing to defend his village. He's a rebel who prefers to lounge around with friends and overindulge in food.