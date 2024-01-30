69th Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners: Complete List Revealed!

The Filmfare Awards, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the Indian film industry, returned to celebrate the finest filmmaking and performances of the year. This year, the grand celebration took place in Gujarat, with a two-day extravaganza that kicked off with a Curtain Raiser event, culminating in the dazzling Filmfare Awards ceremony.

A Night of Glamour and Recognition

The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism, held in the picturesque GIFT City, Gujarat, was a star-studded affair hosted by the dynamic trio of Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Maneish Paul. The night was filled with dazzling red carpet appearances, breathtaking performances, and emotional acceptance speeches as the industry's finest talents were honored with the coveted Black Lady statuettes.

The Big Winners

The film "12th Fail" emerged as the big winner of the night, bagging the awards for Best Film and Best Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in "Animal" earned him the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award, while Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) trophy for her captivating portrayal in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." Vikrant Massey's nuanced performance in "12th Fail" didn't go unnoticed, as he was awarded the Best Actor Critics' award.

Celebrating Excellence Across Categories

The awards ceremony recognized exceptional talent across various categories, from critically acclaimed performances like Rani Mukerji's in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway" and Shefali Shah's in "Three of Us" (Best Actress Critics') to stellar supporting roles by Vicky Kaushal in "Dunki" (Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)) and Shabana Azmi in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" (Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)).

Technical Brilliance Takes Center Stage

The awards also shone a light on the technical brilliance behind the films. The music of "Animal" composed by a team of talented musicians including Pritam, Vishal Mishra, and Manan Bhardwaj, was awarded the Best Music Album, while Amitabh Bhattacharya's soulful lyrics for "Tere Vaaste" from "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" won the Best Lyrics award.

A Special Recognition

The evening also witnessed a special moment with the legendary filmmaker David Dhawan being conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

More Than Just Awards

The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism was more than just a celebration of winners. It was a night that brought together the entire film fraternity, acknowledging the dedication, passion, and creativity that goes into making and showcasing exceptional cinema. As the curtains closed on the ceremony, one thing was clear: the Indian film industry continues to thrive, producing stories that resonate with audiences and push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.















