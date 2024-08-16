  • Menu
70th National Film Awards announced
70th National Film Awards have been announced. Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar bagged the Best Hindi Film award.

70th National Film Awards have been announced. Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar bagged the Best Hindi Film award. It also got special mention along with

Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury also got a Special Mention.

Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame bagged the Best Actor award. He also directed the movie. Earlier, the names of Mammootty and Rishab Shetty were in the lineup in the Best Actor category. Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is the Best Kannada Film. Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh win Best Actress.

