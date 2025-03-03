‘8 Vasanthalu’ unveils soulful first single ‘Andama Andama’

The highly anticipated concept-driven film 8 Vasanthalu, directed by Phanindra Narisetty and produced by the renowned pan-Indian banner Mythri Movie Makers, is steadily building excitement among audiences. Starring Ananthika Sanil Kumar in the lead role, the film has already garnered an overwhelming response to its teaser. Now, the makers have kickstarted the musical journey by releasing the first single, AndamaAndama.

Renowned composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his soul-stirring melodies, has crafted a beautiful love song that captures the admiration of a young man for the woman who has stolen his heart. The song, with its captivating tune, has struck an instant chord with listeners. The use of melodic acoustic guitar adds a soulful touch, while the instrumentation effectively conveys the depth of love and emotion. Lyricist Vanamali’s poetic verses enhance the song’s charm, making it an unforgettable romantic melody.

Hesham Abdul Wahab and AvaniMalhar lend their mesmerizing vocals, elevating the track’s appeal. The on-screen chemistry between Hanu Reddy and Ananthika is another highlight, seamlessly complementing the song’s romantic essence. Visually, the song is equally enchanting, further enhancing its impact.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, 8 Vasanthalu promises a soulful cinematic experience. With Aravind Mule overseeing production design, Shashank Mali handling editing, and Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli serving as the executive producer, the film is shaping up to be a compelling watch. The official release date will be announced soon.







