A good sense of humour and a bad memory: Manisha Koirala reveals her secret to happiness

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala has shared her personal mantra for happiness, highlighting the importance of a "good sense of humor and a bad memory." The beloved actress took to Instagram to share this wisdom alongside a picture with a friend, capturing a moment of joy during her time in San Francisco.

In the post, Manisha looked effortlessly stylish in a champagne-colored shirt paired with denim and a chic Gucci bucket hat. Although she wasn't looking directly at the camera, her relaxed and happy demeanor spoke volumes as she posed alongside her friend.

During her stay in San Francisco, Manisha also enjoyed some downtime by the pool, where she playfully channeled her inner "mermaid." The trip coincided with her birthday, which she celebrated with close friends, adding to the joyous vibe of her travel experience.

Manisha has often expressed her love for travel, and recently, she took to social media to share how much it means to her. In a heartfelt reel posted on Instagram, she was seen departing from the Mumbai airport, ready to embark on another adventure.

She wrote, “Traveling means a lot to me. Every trip, no matter how far or near, makes me see things and love the world even more. When I travel, I get excited about finding new places, meeting people from different backgrounds, and making memories I’ll never forget. These times when I discover new things make me feel alive.”

She also took the opportunity to thank her fans for their warm birthday wishes, expressing her gratitude for their love and support.

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was recently seen in the OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed the role of Mallikajaan, a brothel madam in the eponymous district during British India. The series, which has garnered significant attention, has been renewed for a second season and will soon be available on Netflix.

With her infectious spirit and timeless charm, Manisha continues to inspire her fans both on and off the screen, reminding everyone that happiness is often found in the simplest of life’s moments.