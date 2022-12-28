A grand welcome to debutants

Film industry invites many new faces every year, and while some of them impress the audience's attention, others will disappear from on screen. When compared to previous years, the new comes in this year are very less. We have to wait for some more time to check their luch in showbiz. Here is a list of new Actors & Actresses who made their debut performance in Telugu Cinema in 2022.

Bellamkonda Ganesh



Bellamkonda Ganesh is an Indian film actor, who was the sone of noted Telugu producer Bellamkonda Suresh and brother of Bellamkonda Srinivas. Bellamkonda Ganesh's debut film to hit the theatres was "Swathi Muthyam". He is now coming with other film "Nenu Student Sir."

Khushalii Kumar



Khushalii Kumar featured in the 2022 movie "Dhokha: Round D Corner". The actress made her debut opposite R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurrana. She was also a fashion designer by profession. Khushali is famous for her music videos.

Shirley Setia



Shirley Setia is a New Zealand singer and actress made her Hindi film debut with the 2022 movie "Nikamma." The movie also featured Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. After "Nikamma," she also made her Tollywood debut with "Krishna Vrinda Vihari."

Ashok Galla



Ashok Galla made his Tollywood debut through Sriram Aditya's romantic action entertainer "Hero." Ashok Galla was born to politician and industrialist Jayadev Galla and Padmavathi Galla, daughter of notable Telugu film superstar Krishna.

Manushi Chhillar



Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World 2017 pageant, made her Bollywood debut with the movie Samrat Prithviraj. She played the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Ashish



Ashish, who made his debut with "Rowdy Boys" opposite to Anupama Parameswaran grabbed positive points from audience for his ease in acting.