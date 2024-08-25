A lovely song filmed on Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh in Pollachi

Victory Venkatesh, acclaimed director Anil Ravipudi, and the renowned production house Sri Venkateswara Creations are joining forces for their third collaboration. The film's new shooting schedule is currently underway in Pollachi, where a visually stunning song featuring Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh is being shot at picturesque locations.

The track, composed by the talented Bheems Ceciroleo, promises to be a chartbuster, with lyrics penned by Bhaskarabhatla. Bhanu Master is choreographing the dance sequences, aiming to deliver one of the most memorable husband-and-wife songs in recent times.

In this upcoming film, Venkatesh will portray an ex-cop, while Aishwarya Rajesh will play his wife. Meenakshi Chaudhary will star as his ex-girlfriend in this engaging triangular crime drama. The film’s cinematography is handled by Sameer Reddy, with A S Prakash serving as the production designer. Editing duties are managed by Tammiraju, and the screenplay is a collaborative effort between S Krishna and G Adhinarayana. V Venkat is choreographing the action sequences.

Scheduled for a theatrical release during Sankranthi 2025, this untitled project is generating considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.







