A New Poster From Nani's Dasara Movie Is Out As The Trailer Is All Set to Launch Tomorrow

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is all set to come up with his action thriller 'Dasara' soon. Thus as the release time is nearing, the makers locked in the trailer launch date and are also keeping up the buzz by unveiling frequent updates on social media. Off late, they shared a new poster of Nani aka Dharani and created noise on Twitter and Instagram pages…

Even Nani also shared the special poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Waiting will get tougher #DasaraTrailer Tomorrow #Dasara".

Nani looked intense in this poster holding two axes that hold the blood stains! The trailer of this action thriller will be launched tomorrow! For the first time, both the lead actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are essaying complete de-glamour roles in this village based action drama. Going with the earlier released teaser, it introduced the village Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Casting Details of Dasara:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!