A periodic love story with a tragic ending

Popular TV anchor Pradeep Machiraju's debut movie '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' is creating buzz all over with its interesting trailer. As the flick is all set to release on 29th January, 2021, the makers have treated the audience with the trailer of this periodic love saga.

Tollywood's 'Arjun Reddy' Vijay Devarakonda has unveiled the trailer of this flick a couple of days ago and once again raised the expectations on this movie. Covid-19 pandemic has postponed the release date of this movie from Ugadi 2020 to 2021. As the makers have shown no interest to release it on the OTT platform, the delay in the release made us await.

Speaking about the trailer, it is all about two college-going students who fell in love eventually with '30 Days Love Challenge'. Pradeep and the lead lady Amritha Aiyer essayed the roles of college students and showed off the fun times of college life. From teasing sequences to challenging scenes, they made us reminisce the normal college life of students with their funky and naughty happenings. But all of a sudden, there comes a twist in the tale as we are rolled back to the previous birth of these two lead actors. Both Pradeep and Amrita are seen in rustic avatars and love each other to the core. The glimpse of "Neeli Neeli Akasam…" song and the tragic ending makes this trailer a worth watch.

It is already known that, 'Neeli Neeli Akasam' song has created noise on the music charts with its heart-touching lyrics and melodious BGM. When we speak about 'Meeko Dhandam' song, it is all a peppy one with all college students' naughty acts. Now, the makers have promised the audience that the movie will also win the hearts in the same way…

'30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' movie is directed by Munna and bankrolled by Babu S.V under SV Productions banner. It has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography is handled by Dasaradhi sivendhara. One more interesting fact about this movie is, it is completely shot in picturesque Kerala and Rajahmundry.