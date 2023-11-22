Aadikeshava is a proper commercial film: Vaisshnav Tej

Panja Vaisshnav Tej debuted in Telugu Cinema with a national award winning film, “Uppena.” Now, he is coming up with “Aadikeshava” on 24th 2023, worldwide. Latest Sensation Sreeleela is playing the leading lady character in the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, respectively. Srikanth N Reddy is debuting as writer-director with the film. The film created solid buzz with its promotional content.



Ahead of film’s release, Vaisshnav Tej opens up about the film. Let’s have a look into it.

What made you to lock ‘Aadikeshava’ script?

‘Aadikeshava’ film is a proper commercial film with all ingredients. In general, I like commercial cinema and I want to try all genres in that space. This film is one such that genuine attempt. ‘Aadikeshava’ is a very simple commercial cinema that will entertain audiences for 2 hours 10 minutes. People will be entertained thoroughly and they won’t have complains while watching. The conflict point will touch their hearts and has novelty in it.

What do you like the most in the film?

The film will be relatable. I won’t be hitting tens and hundreds of goons like a big star hero. The fights have been designed to be natural and like how, a young boy hits another person. While climax has been designed to be a little bit cinematic, he stated that none of the other sequences will be out of ordinary or over the top, unnatural.

Tell us about the Sreeleela and the chemistry between you both in the film.

Sreeleela owns the sets as she arrives and that infectious energy rubbed on me as well. She used to sleep only 2-3 hours but never let that bog her down on the sets. Coming to the chemistry between us, it can be classified as innocent and cute. Those sequences will leave a smile on the lips of viewers. Sreeleela and I did rehearsals to get out the chemistry. It took few days to get the energy to play the character right.

Tell us about Radhika Sarathkumar.

She should be thanked for friendliness, warmth and understanding nature towards me. She inspires with her professionalism. She is a “ball of energy”. I was initially tentative to talk to her but she made me highly comfortable.