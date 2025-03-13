Aamir Khan's new ladylove, Gauri, is a mother to a 6-year-old son

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that his new partner, Gauri Spratt, is a mother to a 6-year-old son.

The actor, who has always been known for keeping his personal affairs private, has now opened up about his relationship with Gauri, though details surrounding their romance remain largely under wraps.

On Thursday, the 'PK' actor surprised the media during a meet and greet event in Mumbai by introducing his girlfriend of 18 months, Gauri. Aamir made a surprising revelation just before his birthday. During an informal meet and greet with journalists, the actor spoke about his life and career. After the conversation, Aamir introduced his 'partner,' Gauri, revealing her as his girlfriend.

When paparazzi asked Khan for more details about his girlfriend, he shared that Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son. The actor also expressed his admiration for her, saying, "My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her." Aamir added that his children, Junaid and Ira, are also happy to have met her. When questioned about marriage at the age of 60, Aamir responded thoughtfully, “I don’t know about marriage at this age, but we are deeply committed to each other.”

Interestingly, on the eve of the actor’s 60th birthday, Aamir and Gauri sat down together to engage with the media, sharing insights about their journey as a couple. The two first met 25 years ago but lost contact over time, only to reconnect a few years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been in a relationship for the past 18 months, joking, "See, I didn’t let you guys know about it!"

Gauri previously lived in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai. Wrapping up the conversation, the 'Dangal' actor humorously referenced his 2001 blockbuster "Lagaan," saying, "Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi."

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.



