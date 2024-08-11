‘AAY’ is a film rooted in Godavari culture: Narne Nithiin

Young actor Narne Nithiin, known for his impressive performance in Mad, is gearing up for the release of his latest film AAY. Directed by debutant Anji K. Maniputhra and produced by Bunny Vaas and Vidya Koppineedi under the GA2 Pictures banner, the film is set to hit theaters on August 15. In an exclusive interview, Nithiin discusses the film’s unique aspects, feedback from industry veterans, and his thoughts on the project.



Can you tell us about the significance of the title AAY?

The title AAY wasn’t initially planned. We decided on it based on a suggestion from Aravind garu. "AAY" is a term frequently used in Godavari slang, and it plays a significant role throughout the film. It reflects the local flavor and context of our story, so it felt like the perfect fit.

What should audiences expect from AAY?

AAY is designed to be a fun and entertaining film, as highlighted by the "Fun Bath" label on our posters. This concept, introduced by our director Anji K. Maniputhra, is something that will become clear to the audience once they see the film. We’re confident that it will offer a refreshing and enjoyable experience.

What was your experience working with director Anji K. Maniputhra?

Anji K. Maniputhra, hailing from Amalapuram, has brought a lot of his personal experiences and frustrations into the film. He’s a friendly director who gets along well with everyone on set, making the working environment very pleasant.

How did you adapt to your character in AAY?

Adapting to my character was quite straightforward. I followed the director’s vision and instructions closely, and there wasn’t a need for special effort beyond that.

How was it working with Godavari slang in the film?

Speaking in Godavari slang was actually quite natural for me. I have many friends from the Godavari region, and I’m familiar with their speech patterns, so it wasn’t a challenge.

What feedback have you received about the film so far?

I’m thrilled to share that NTR garu has seen the trailer and enjoyed it. His positive feedback, especially regarding the comedy, was very gratifying.

With several films releasing on August 15, how do you feel about your film’s prospects?

Even though there are other films coming out on the same day, we believe we have a strong audience base. It’s been a while since a film with a fun Godavari backdrop has been released, and we’re optimistic that AAY will stand out and be well-received.

What are your thoughts on working with debut directors?

I don’t think it’s necessary to avoid debut directors. I choose projects based on the story. AAY is a quirky film, but I enjoyed the script and the character, which influenced my decision to take it on.

Can you tell us about the music in AAY?

Music plays a crucial role in a film’s success. Ram Miryalagaru composed three songs, and Ajay Arasada provided the background score and two additional songs. The music adds a lot to the film’s appeal.

What message does AAY convey?

AAY emphasizes that true friendship is more important than caste and religion. It’s a celebration of genuine friendships and the values that matter most.

What’s next for you after AAY?

The sequel to Mad is currently in progress and may be released later this year. As of now, no new projects have been confirmed.







