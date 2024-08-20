Aay: Narne Nithiin's Movie Earns Rs 6.95 Crore Globally in First 4 Days

‘Aay,’ the highly anticipated second movie of Narne Nithiin, has created a buzz in the box office. Directed by Anji K Maniputra, this film marks another successful entry in Narne Nithiin's career, following the hit movie ‘Mad.’ The film features Nayan Sarika as the heroine and has been receiving overwhelming responses since its release on August 15. Notably, Narne Nithiin, who is set to be Jr. NTR's son-in-law, has proved his acting mettle yet again with this movie.

In just four days, ‘Aay’ has garnered impressive collections across India. The movie collected Rs 1.8 crore net in the first two days, with the third day alone bringing in Rs 1.2 crore. The fourth day saw a remarkable 50% increase in collections, bringing the total net collections in India to Rs 4.85 crores.

The success of ‘Aay’ extends beyond Indian borders, as it has also performed well overseas. The film has accumulated Rs 3.90 crore in share collections and Rs 6.95 crore in gross collections worldwide. Specifically, from the Telugu states alone, the movie earned Rs 3.62 crore in share collections and Rs 6.20 crore in gross collections.

Before its release, ‘Aay’ achieved a pre-release business of Rs 3.25 crore, with a break-even target set at Rs 3.50 crore. Remarkably, within just four days, the film not only hit the break-even point but also entered into profit territory, earning a share of Rs 3.90 crore and securing a profit of Rs 40 lakhs. This quick achievement solidifies ‘Aay’ as a hit movie.

The movie's collections have shown significant growth since its release. On the first day, ‘Aay’ collected Rs 62 lakh in gross collections, which surged to Rs 2.2 crore on the fourth day, marking a 300% increase. The makers proudly announced this achievement on social media, showcasing the film’s strong performance.

Despite facing competition from big-budget films like Ram Pothineni’s ‘Double iSmart’ and Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr. Bachchan,’ ‘Aay’ has managed to outshine them, proving its worth as a major hit. With online ticket bookings indicating continued interest, it is expected that the movie will continue to perform well, with a potential Rs 21 lakh in net collections on the fifth day (August 19).