Academy pays tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart: He left us with characters we loved, lessons we carried, memories we'll treasure

Los Angeles: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has paid a tribute to the late acting legend, Sir Patrick Stewart after he passed away at the age of 96.

On Friday, the Academy took to their Instagram, and shared a clip from the sci-fi franchise ‘Star Trek’ featuring the actor with Jonathan Frakes.

They also penned a long note in the caption, as they remembered the actor for his contribution to the field of cinematic arts.

They wrote, "There was something extraordinary about the way Sir Patrick Stewart could make even the most powerful characters feel profoundly human. Whether commanding the bridge of the Enterprise or guiding a generation of young mutants, Sir Patrick Stewart brought a tenderness to his characters that made us feel we knew them. Behind that unmistakable voice was an actor who understood that even the greatest heroes could be uncertain, that strength could exist alongside vulnerability, and that compassion was never a weakness”.

“Over a career spanning more than 6 decades, his performances became woven into the lives of generations who grew up watching him. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Professor Charles Xavier, and so many others, he left us with characters we loved, lessons we carried, and memories we'll always treasure”, she added.

The actor passed away at the age of 96 at his Los Angeles home. He was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

His estate took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news. They wrote, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace”.

They further mentioned, “A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he travelled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning 6 decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television”.

The actor is survived by his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell and Daniel and Sophia, children from his first marriage from actor Sheila Falconer.

Patrick Stewart's last cinematic appearance will be Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released in India on December 17, 2026.



