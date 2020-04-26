Actor Balakrishna donates essential goods to physically challenged

Hyderabad: Actor and politician Balakrishna donated essential goods to physically challenged people at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital near Banjara Hills in the city on Saturday. He also urged the people to stay safe at their homes during the lockdown and support the government in fighting against the virus.

Earlier, the actor had donated Rs 1.25 crore to both the Telugu speaking states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against the coronavirus.

Out of the Rs 1.25 crore, the actor donated Rs 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund of both the states and a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs was handed over to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) for the welfare of the Telugu cinema workers are facing dire situation during the lockdown period. The CCC was set up actor Chiranjeevi for the welfare of the daily wagers in Telugu Film Industry (TFI).

During the lockdown, the Tollywood is doing its bit helping the poor and the needy. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Rana, NTR, Ravi Teja, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Lavanya Tripathi, Vishwak Sen, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu and others have already donated big money for this charity trust.