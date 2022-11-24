Actor Kamal Haasan Admitted In The Hospital Due To Ill Health

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Kamal Haasan flew to Hyderabad a couple of days back to meet his guru K. Vishwanath and to participate in a couple of events. He also shared a pic with his mentor on his social media pages and treated all his fans. Off late, he is admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai after returning from Hyderabad. According to the sources, he developed a slight fever yesterday and thus he was immediately taken to this hospital. After getting treated, he also got discharged today and is fine now.



This news made all his fans go worried but as he is discharged and is all fine, they got a sigh of relief. Speaking about his work commitments, he is busy with the Indian 2 movie shooting.

Well, the prequel of Indian 2 movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (extended cameo) are essaying important roles in this movie.

Indian 2 movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.