Actor Rupali Ganguly Takes Legal Action Against Stepdaughter Esha Verma with Rs 50 Crore Defamation Suit

Actor Rupali Ganguly has initiated a Rs 50 crore defamation lawsuit against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, after a series of social media posts and interviews in which Esha accused Ganguly of an extramarital affair with her father, Ashwin K Verma, while he was married to Esha's mother, Sapna. According to Ganguly’s legal team, the allegations are baseless and intended to damage her reputation.

Ganguly’s lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, explained, “We have issued a defamation notice in response to the false and damaging statements made by Esha Verma. Rupali firmly opposes the use of defamatory tactics for publicity and has taken this legal step to protect her reputation.” Khan emphasized that these claims are not only untrue but appear to be designed to capitalize on Ganguly’s public standing. She added, “These actions have caused significant emotional distress and have unfairly tarnished Rupali Ganguly’s personal and professional integrity.”

The legal notice, a copy of which was accessed by HT City, highlights Ganguly’s shock and disappointment after reading Esha’s posts on social media platforms like Twitter (now X), Instagram, and Facebook. The notice clarifies, “Our client was disturbed by the derogatory words and abusive language used publicly against her. These actions have degraded her reputation, violated her dignity, and negatively affected her career, leading to significant financial losses.”

The issue gained widespread attention following a viral Reddit post containing an old Facebook comment from Esha, accusing Ganguly of “cruel-hearted” behavior and alleging an affair with Ashwin Verma. Ashwin quickly denied these claims in a statement on X, calling them false. However, Esha later took to Instagram, writing cryptically, “There’s a darker side to this story... All I ask for is compassion as it unfolds.”

In an interview with HT City, Esha expanded on her claims, stating, "Rupali threatened my mother and often made it uncomfortable for me to visit my father. She even cornered me during a visit to Mumbai, warning, ‘You will regret if you ever do this again or say you want your parents to meet’.”

The notice also reveals Ganguly’s previous support for Esha’s acting aspirations, mentioning that she had assisted Esha with photoshoots and auditions within the entertainment industry. “Our client never anticipated such a malicious attack, as she always treated Esha kindly during her visits to India and provided her with opportunities in the industry,” the notice further states.